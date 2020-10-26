Johnny Hutcheson, 65, passed away October 26 after a long illness. He was born in Savannah, but lived most of his life in Evans County. He was of Baptist faith. Johnny was a carpenter and enjoyed wood working. He was a loving father. Surviving are his mother, Ruth Shuman Hutcheson of Claxton; one son, John Lee Hutcheson of Claxton; one daughter, Mary Beth Hutcheson of Claxton; two brothers, Herbert (Sandra) Hutcheson of Guyton and Ronnie (Annette) Hutcheson of Claxton; two sisters, Kaye (Richard) Driggers of Claxton and Theresa (Brian) Durrence of Reidsville; several nieces and nephews. Social distancing will be observed during the visitation and chapel service, due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Masks are not required but highly recommended. Visitation will be held Wednesday, October 28, from 9:30-10:30 a.m., at J. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home. Graveside services will be held Wednesday, October 28, at 11 a.m., at Anderson Church Cemetery. Burial will be in Anderson Church Cemetery. Remembrances may be made to American Heart Association, by phone 1-800-242-8721 or www.heart.org. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.