Jon Gary Branan, 68, passed away due to Lewy Body Dementia on January 27, under Hospice Care at The Orchard in Athens. Gary was proud of his middle Georgia roots. He was the second of four sons born to Mary Alice (Stubbs) and LD (Bud) Branan, Sr. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Jeff. Gary graduated from high school in Macon, attended college at Young Harris and UGA. He graduated from Mercer University School of Law and was admitted to the Georgia Bar in 1980. Gary practiced law throughout middle Georgia adapting his law practice and expertise to meet his clients’ needs. Gary was a “bigger than life” personality; he could engage a room with extraordinary stories and knew how to make everyone feel known and welcomed. He was multidimensional with many varied interests in his life. He enjoyed art, music, hunting, golf and UGA football, to mention a few. Gary followed his own path, doing things “his way”. He was a generous man, with a giving heart in his personal and professional life. At UGA, Gary fell in love with Gail (Seidel), his wife of over 45 years. Gary and Gail have three beautiful daughters Katie Branan, Karly (Mark) Kowalski, and Laura Beth (Keith) Guest who have provided the much needed care, companionship, comfort, and spiritual help for their Dad in recent years. Gary is survived by his wife, daughters and sons-in-law and grandchildren (Garrison, Kennedy, Ty, Seidel, Charlotte, Jaclyn, Hayward, and Owen); his brothers, Dickey (Judy) and Neal (Janet); the Seidel family and numerous nieces and nephews. Gary has been blessed with an abundance of good friends in all walks of life who continue to support him and his family. We would like to thank the generous caregivers at The Orchard and Hospice for the special care and attention they gave to Gary and us. Gary’s celebration of life will be held on Sunday, February 6, at Mercer Music at Capricorn. Details may be viewed at the Couey-Reese-Stanley Funeral Home in Gordon, Ga.