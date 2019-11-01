Jon Jeffrey Kratz, Retired Lt. Colonel USMC, was born August 14, 1941 in Washington, D.C. He died on October 26, at his home in Claxton, surrounded by family and friends. Jeff grew up in Evansville, Indiana with his brother, Roger Kratz. Jeff was affiliated with the Marine Corp since high school. His Marine Corp family knew him as “JJ” or “Pappy” Kratz. He flew a F4 “Phantom” plane. He devoted his life to the Marine Corp, family and sailing. Jeff was preceded in death by his father, Richard Kratz and mother, Dorothy Schmitt Kratz; his daughter, Laura Kratz deCastro; grandchildren, Nadia deCastro and Trevor deCastro; and his special friend, his parrot, “Dollie”. Jeff was survived by his adoring wife of 42 years, Caroline Frye Kratz; his brother, Roger Kratz of Indiana; his daughter, Susan Alexander and husband, Gene Alexander of Claxton; granddaughters, Rebecca Alexander Butcher and husband, Will of Atlanta and Allie Alexander Sheridan and husband, Mitch of Oregon; his dog, “Higgins” and Parrot, “Percy”. Jeff retired from the USMC after 25 years of service. He enjoyed sailing his competition sail boat off the coast of Hawaii, where Jeff and Caroline made their home for 36 years. Low Country Cremation and Burial is serving the Kratz family.