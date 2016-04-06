Jonah Faith DeLoach, 54, of Cobbtown and formerly of Claxton, died early Saturday, Nov. 17, at Memorial Health University Medical Center in Savannah after a brief illness. Born in Savannah, she was a daughter of Tom W. and Barbara Ann Waters. Jonah was the manager for several years at the Huddle House in Glennville, was of the Pentecostal faith, and was a very hard worker. She loved to read true mystery novels and enjoyed motorcycling Jonah loved her grandchildren, liked to travel, and liked to go thrift shopping. She will be remembered for her loving kindness and her great sense of humor. Jonah was preceded in death by a sister, Connie Elaine Waters Bacon and her father, Tom W. Waters. Surviving are her daughters, Liberty P. DeLoach of Claxton, Angel D. Waters of Hagan, and Kristina M. Gillis of Fort Bragg, N.C.; her mother, Barbara Ann Sapp Waters of Claxton; her sisters, Bobbie Wilson (Sam) of Jesup and Peggy McKever of Claxton; her brothers, Kenneth Watson Waters (Jan) of Conyers, Ga. and Timothy Paul Waters of Claxton; three grandchildren, Dayton Mikel, Chloe Mayner and Alyssa Gillis; several nieces and nephews. The funeral will be held Saturday, Nov. 24, at 2 p.m., at Claxton Church of God. Visitation will be held Friday from 5 – 7 p.m., at Kennedy Funeral Homes, Cobbtown Chapel. Guestbook: www.kennedyfuneralhomechapels.com. Kennedy Funeral Homes, Cobbtown Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.