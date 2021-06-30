Jones named Rotarian of the Year; Dutton sworn in as new president

Claxton Rotary Club swore in their new officers, including Jonathan Dutton as the new president for the 2021-2022 year, during the club’s annual awards banquet held Wednesday, June 23.

Dutton will serve as the club’s 84th president following his predecessor, President Terry McCorkle.

Rotarian Chuck Jones was named Rotarian of the Year during the event.

By Julie Braly, Editor