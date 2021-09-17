Joseph Gerald Marshburn, 71, passed away Monday, September 13 at Augusta University Medical Center. He was born November 11, 1949 in Glennville, Georgia to Ezelle and Ozzie Mae Weathers Marshburn and lived in this area all of his life. Gerald was a self employed contractor and painter for many years and was a bus driver for Tattnall County. He loved to fish, hunt, cook, sit under his carport and visit with his friends at Bumper to Bumper Auto Parts. Gerald was a member of Birdford Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Shirley Marshburn; siblings, Joe Wilson, James Edward Marshburn, Tillie DeLoach, Annette Groover and Martha Guy. He is survived by his sons, Joel Wade Marshburn and Darrell Wayne Marshburn; step-son, Larry Thompson; step-daughter, Pam Hodges; several nieces, nephews and friends. Visitation will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, September 18, at Brannen-Kennedy Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, September 18, at the chapel of Brannen-Kennedy Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Brewton Cemetery in Claxton. Care and Services are entrusted to Brannen Kennedy Funeral Home of Glennville, Georgia.