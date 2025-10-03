Joseph ‘Joey’ Jenkins of Collins, Ga., 63, passed away September 30, 2025 at Jacksonville Memorial Hospital, Jacksonville, Florida. He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather and enjoyed spending time at home with his family. He loved the outdoors, hunting and most especially fishing. He had a love for watching old Westerns on the television. Mostly he had a unique sense of humor and loved to laugh and will be missed by so many. He was preceded in death by his parents, Warnell and Jacqulyn Jenkins; sister, Clara Nell Sims; brothers, Randy and Karon Jenkins; daughter, Courtney Jenkins; grandsons, Memphis and Riley Allison. Surviving are his wife, Deloris Jenkins of Collins, Ga.; daughters, Kasey Jenkins (Lindsay Baker), Tracy (Tommy) Faircloth and Miranda Wynn all of Collins, Ga.; sisters, Sandra Davis of Claxton, Ga. and Faye Yarbrough of Collins, Ga.; four grandchildren; three great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Visitation was held Friday, October 3, 10:00 a.m. at Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home. Funeral services were held Friday, October 3, 11:00 a.m. at Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home Chapel. Burial was in Anderson Church Cemetery. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.