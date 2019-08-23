Joseph Kelley Brown, 54, passed away Tuesday, August 13 at Memorial Health University Medical Center in Savannah. He was born October 16, 1964 to Stanley and Aletha Oglesbee Brown and lived in this area most of his life. He was a 1982 graduate of Glennville High School, a graduate of Southeastern Technical College with a degree in Heating and Air Condition and Emergency Medical Technician. He was a former plant manager at Sunset Farms in Valdosta and was presently employed with the Department of Corrections at Rogers State Prison plant operations. He was a Mason and member of Hahira Lodge #346. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved to hunt, fish and spend time at the river and beach.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his wife, Shelia Easterling Brown of Glennville; children, Chad Brown (Michelle) of Reidsville, Ashley Perez (Efrain) of Reidsville, Joseph Brown (Ashley) of Douglas, Ga., Candace Wheeles (Lance) of Douglas, Ga., Dustin Brown of Douglas, Ga., Lindsey Hardiman of Glennville, Trey Perry of Glennville; brothers, Max Brown (Jacqie) of Walthourville, Ga., Charlie Brown (Dee) of Glennville, Travis Brown (Tami) of Boston, Ga.; two grandchildren; several nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives.

Visitation will begin at 5 p.m., Sunday, August 18, at Brannen Kennedy Funeral Home.

Funeral Services will be held 11 a.m., Monday, August 19, at the Chapel of Brannen Kennedy Funeral Home with Rev. Jim Morrow officiating.

Burial will be in Glennville Memorial Gardens with Masonic Rites.

Pallbearers will be Travis Brown, Max Brown, Chad Brown, David Easterling, Glenn Boyd, Lamar Ponder, Joseph Brown, II and Lance Wheeles.