Joseph Michael Rogers, 72, passed away on February 7, 2024, at Evans Memorial Hospital in Claxton, Georgia. He was born on December 23, 1951, in Statesboro, Georgia to B.G. and Josephine DeLoach Rogers. Michael was known for his mischievous love of laughter and jokes. Michael began his education at Glennville High School and graduated with the class of 1969. He furthered his studies at Brewton Parker before transferring to ABAC where he earned a degree in Ag Science. After dedicating 35 years to International Paper as a Forrester, Michael retired and embarked on a new journey. He went on to establish a successful business in forestry contract work alongside his son. Often his hobby was to work, and it was instilled in his nature. While Michael adored the simplicity of spending time fishing and being in the creek behind his childhood home on Beards Creek, he enjoyed the solidarity and peacefulness he encountered while being on the creek. He also had an appetite for fish. He loved to eat fish and would eat it every meal if you let him. He loved traveling to the mountains and cherished every moment immersed in their breathtaking beauty. Michael’s zest for life extended beyond nature; he took great pleasure in his work and excelled as a tree guru. People sought out his advice on all matters related to trees and farming due to his exceptional knowledge. His expertise in grafting trees was unparalleled. Above all else, Michael treasured his children and grandchildren. Their love brought immense joy into his life, and he cherished every moment spent with them. He was a member of Glennville Free Will Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his parents and a grandson, Chance Kennedy. Michael is survived by his wife of 52 years, Gilda Rogers of Claxton, Georgia; children, Lynn McGlashan (Joey) of Juno Beach, Florida, Mitch Rogers (Candice) of Claxton, Georgia; sisters, Gail Baxter of Ashburn, Georgia, and Lesa Brannen (Ray) of Glennville, Georgia; grandchildren, Chelsey Kennedy, Spencer Kennedy, Lynsey VanArsdale (Creed), Wesley Kennedy (Emiley), Taos Rogers, Tate Rogers; great-grandchildren, Kymbrey and Chloe VanArsdale; several nieces, nephews and cousins also survive. Funeral Services were held at 3:00 p.m., Sunday, February 11, at Brannen Family Funeral Services. Burial followed in Glennville City Cemetery. Care and Services were entrusted to Brannen Family Funeral Services.