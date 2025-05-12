Joseph Randall Sapp, 78, passed away May 5, 2025, at Evans Memorial Hospital surrounded by his family. He was born March 19, 1947, the son of the late Rephard and Elizabeth Woods Sapp. He was married to and preceded in death by his wife of 52 years, Harriett Haire Sapp. A graduate of Claxton High School and Swainsboro Technical College, he was employed at Pinewood Christian Academy for 24 years. Before employment at PCA, Randall worked for over 20 years at Claxton Manufacturing Company until it closed. He enjoyed fishing, being outdoors, playing music for the neighborhood to hear, and spending time with his family. He was a member of Eason Chapel Church. He is survived by three children, Sheila (Chris) Blackburn, Stacey (Russ) Dees, and Joey “Bear” (Lindsey) Sapp; five grandchildren, Maggie Dees, Chandler (Tori) Blackburn, Mila and Wilson Sapp and Holden Chester; one great-granddaughter, Ella Blackburn; siblings, Sandra Martin and Gene Sapp. He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Thomas, James and Wallace Sapp. Visitation will be held Thursday, May 8, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at J. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Friday, May 9, 11:00 a.m. at J. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home. Burial will be in the Haire Family Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be sent to Eason Chapel Church, P.O. Box 163, Claxton, Ga. 30417. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.