Josephine Palmer Bacon, 61, died November 7 at East Georgia Regional Medical Center in Statesboro. She was born on July 21, 1957 in Claxton to the late Mr. Ivey Palmer and Mrs. Juanita McKever. Josephine attended school in Evans County and at an early age joined Green Cypress Missionary Baptist Church. She worked at McCord’s Cleaners for 26 years before her health failed her in 2002. She served diligently under the leadership of Rev. Harry Small at Green Cypress Missionary Baptist Church until her health started to decline. She was preceded in death by both parents; one brother, Gerald Palmer and many other loved ones. She leaves to cherish her precious memories, one daughter, Elonda Parker of Statesboro; one son, Gerrick (Tammy) Palmer of Vidalia; five grandchildren, LaBron Glover, Landon Johnson, Tobias Bell, Demario Bell and Jeremy Bell; nine great- grandchildren, Arieon LaBron Glover, Jr., Byalin Bell, Bryisen Bell, Braylon Bell, Saryiah Bell, Jemere Bell, Demario Bell, Jr., Ava Bell and Meka Bell; nine brothers, eight sisters, five brothers-in-law and six sisters-in-law that she loved dearly; a host of nieces, nephews and other family and friends who will always cherish her memories. Visitation will be November 13, from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. Wake service will be held from 7-8 p.m. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, Nov. 14, at 12 noon, at Green Cypress Missionary Baptist Church. Burial will be at Green Cypress Missionary Baptist Church. Moody’s Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.