Joshua Burnett, man on top of Courthouse, shares story about his rise to the top

In celebration of its 100th birthday, the Evans County Courthouse has been getting some much-needed TLC. Earlier this year, the Evans County Historical Society approached the Board of Commissioners and requested an evaluation of the courthouse’s condition, and urged the board to take necessary steps to bring the building up to standards worthy of viewing during a celebration of its 100th birthday temporarily scheduled for later this year. Inspections of the courthouse identified a stained exterior on the dome, lack of proper maintenance, missing brickwork, and the structure being in a general state of disrepair. This maintenance work couldn’t be done without Joshua “Josh” Burnett, President and CEO of Savannah Surface Cleaning, Inc.

For more of this story pick up a copy of this week’s edition of The Claxton Enterprise. You can also subscribe today by calling us at 912-739-2132.