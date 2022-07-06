Joy Collins, 2021-2022 Rotarian of the Year

Joy Collins was named 2021-2022 Rotarian of the Year during Claxton Rotary Club’s meeting held Wednesday, June 29. The meeting was set aside for the Club’s annual awards ceremony as well as installation of officers and directors.

Having joined shortly after being appointed superintendent of Evans County Schools in 2008, Collins has been a Rotarian for the past 14 years. She said she has truly enjoyed being a Rotarian….

