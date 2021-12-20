Joy Daniel Tippins, 92, passed away Saturday, December 18, at Evans Memorial Hospital under the care of Bethany Hospice. She was a loyal member of The First United Methodist Church in Claxton since 1954 and was devoted to attending The George Durrence Sunday School Class. She was also involved in her community by being a part of numerous groups such as Claxton Mother’s Club, working with yhe Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts of America, a member of the Chamber of Commerce and the Super Seniors. Joy dedicated 45 years to the Tippins Bank and Trust Company where she ultimately retired as vice-president. She is preceded in death by her parents, Emile Wright and Ollie Mae Daniel; husband, B.G. Tippins, Jr.; daughter and son-in-law, Carol Nan and Billy Peoples; four brothers and one sister; grandson, Glen Akins; and great-granddaughter, Jordan Sapp. Surviving are her daughters, Norma (Jimmy) Strickland of Lilburn, Ga.; Glenda (John) Threet of Claxton and Cathy (Wayne) Haire of Claxton; a son, Bascom (Susan) Tippins of Dawsonville, Ga.; sister-in-law, Mary T. Connor of Statesboro, Ga.; 15 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; eight great-great-grandchildren; along with many nieces and nephews. Social distancing will be observed during the service, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Masks are not required, but highly recommended. Visitation will be held Wednesday, December 22, at the First United Methodist Church in Claxton, from 12 – 3 p.m. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, December 22, at the First United Methodist Church in Claxton at 3 p.m. Pallbearers will be Wyatt Sapp, English Sapp, Eli Sapp, Jay Miller, Zach Lewis and Patrick Akins. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the First United Methodist Church, 401 W. Main Street, Claxton, Ga. 30417; The Daniel-Smith-Tippins Cemetery Fund, P.O. Box 99, Bellville, Ga. 30414; and to Bethany Hospice, 109 North Duval Street, Claxton, Ga. 30417. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.