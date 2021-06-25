Joyce Ann Blocker Waytaszik of Metter and widow of Edward Waytaszik, Jr., died Wednesday, June 23 at East Georgia Regional Medical Center in Statesboro. Joyce was born in Evans County and was a daughter of Barron Blocker and Lois Leggett Blocker. She has lived in Metter for over 50 years. She was a member of Cedar Street Baptist Church where she was active in the Golden Agers Sunday School Class. She served as a Sunday School teacher for children for several years. Joyce worked as a Bailiff for Candler County for over 30 years before her retirement. She enjoyed working in her church and she enjoyed playing the piano and the guitar. In addition to her parents, Joyce was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Waytaszik, Jr. Surviving are her daughter, Lynn Waytaszik of Metter; her son, Joey Waytaszik of Metter; her sister, Lavon Griffin of Hagan; a grandson, Mathew David Owens of Kentucky; and several nieces and nephews. The funeral will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, June 28, at Cedar Street Baptist Church with Rev. Bo Fulginiti officiating. The family will receive friends from 10 – 11 a.m., at the church on Monday. Interment will be in Brewton Cemetery in Hagan at 1:30 p.m. on Monday afternoon. Guestbook: www.kennedyfuneralhomechapels.com Kennedy Funeral Homes, Hooks Chapel, of Metter is in charge of the arrangements.