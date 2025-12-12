Joyce Ann Gray of Uvalda, Ga., 87, passed away peacefully December 10, 2025 at East Georgia Regional Hospital in Statesboro. She was a native of Vidalia, Ga., living in Bloomingdale most of her life. She enjoyed her home on the Altamaha River, where she loved to fish. Her greatest love was her family, she showed it in every hug, every meal cooked with care. She loved us deeply, proudly and unconditionally. She was preceded in death by her parents, Willie and Pearly Heckel; husband, Harold L. Gray, Sr.; and two granddaughters, Amber and Beth Mosley. She is survived by her sons, Harold Gray, Jr. of Uvalda; John A. Gray of Metter, Ga.; Alton (Denise) Gray of Register, Ga.; daughters, Marilyn (Mike) Lovett of Twin City, Ga.; and Lisa Edge of Savannah.; six grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. Visitation was Saturday, December 13, 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home. Funeral services were held Sunday, December 14, 2:00 p.m. at Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home Chapel. Burial was in Edmond Chapel Church of God Cemetery, Johnson Corner, Ga. Remembrances may be made to Pruitt Health Hospice, 667 S. Main Street, Swainsboro, Ga. 30401 Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.