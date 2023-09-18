Joyce DeLoach Brown Bailey, 89, passed away September 16, 2023 at Northspring Senior Living in Claxton. She was a native of Evans County where she remained all of her life to raise her family that she loved so dearly. She was always faithful to her church and was a member of Eastside Baptist Church. Joyce worked at Claxton Manufacturing for 18 years, then in the restaurant business for several years that eventually lead her to Food Service Supervisor for Georgia Department of Corrections. She was a private caregiver to several members of our community. She was talented in sewing, canning and truly enjoyed cooking for people, most especially to all those she loved. She was preceded in death by her parents, Mr. and Mrs. W. R. DeLoach, Sr. (Boss and Toy); sisters, Shirley D. Wildes and Joan D. McDonald; daughter, Billie Bernice Brown, an infant son;and Billy J. Brown, father of her children. Surviving are her daughters, Brenda B. (Wayne) Bradley of Claxton; Becky B. (Bobby) Jones of Metter and Teresa B. (Jay) Stewart of Claxton; brother, Walter Ross DeLoach, Jr. of Claxton, Ga.; step-daughter, Lillie Lynn (George) May of Florida; step-son, Ralph M. Bailey, Jr. of South Carolina; five grandchildren, Wayne (Ashley) Bradley, Jr., Seth (Mandy) Blocker, Casey Pinckard, Joy (Brandon) Meeks, Brooke (Joey) Smith; several great-grandchildren, two great-great grandchildren. Visitation will be Tuesday, September 19, 10 a.m. at Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, September 19, 11 a.m. at Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be in Brewton Cemetery, Claxton, Ga. Remembrances may be made to Brewton Cemetery Fund, P.O. Box 978, Claxton, Ga. 30417 Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.