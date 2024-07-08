Joyce Ellen Dixon, 67, departed this life on July 6, 2024, and was welcomed by her Savior and Lord, Jesus Christ, and the many dear friends and family who had preceded her in moving to their heavenly home. Joyce was a member of Claxton First Church, an independent non-denominational church and enjoyed visits from many of her pastors through the years. She was part of the radio audience, and gave the push to getting the service on Facebook Live. Joyce was born a “Telfair Baby” on December 24, 1956, to Ralph Adair Dixon and Ruth Sane Dixon, in the historic Mary Telfair Hospital for Women, Savannah, Georgia. Her father missed her birth, since he had to return home to relieve the babysitter. But Santa was there and gave her the first present – blue booties. Joyce grew up in Claxton, Georgia, and attended Claxton’s public schools through seventh grade, at which time she became a charter student at the newly opened Pinewood Christian Academy. She graduated from Pinewood in 1975 and moved to Columbia, S.C., to attend the University of South Carolina. There she received her B.A. in English Education, with extended studies in Broadcasting, Media Arts, and Creative Writing. Joyce was a member of the Beta Delta chapter of Delta Zeta, and served as Rush Chairman in 1979. Her first job was in Perry, Georgia, at Westfield Schools, where she taught eighth grade and 11th grade English and Drama. She returned to her hometown in 1982 to work as the news director, midday and Saturday morning D.J. for local radio station WCLA, which was recognized as the Small Market Radio Station of 1986 by the GAB. In 1987, she took the position of Operations Manager for Dixon Motor Company where she stayed until it’s closing in December of 2003. At this time, she began working full time as a freelance writer and editor/promoter of Southern writers. Joyce’s passion for reading and writing lead her to membership in many organizations including Georgia Romance Writers, Romance Writers of America, Southern Book Critics Circle, and the National Book Critics Circle. In the early days of the Internet, she worked with authors in the AOL Writers Colony Romance division and was editor of their weekly zine Love Lines. In 1996, when the web opened, she joined other writers at Painted Rock Writers Colony web site and edited their monthly zine The Rock. Joyce later developed her own website for Southern writers known as Southern Scribe and hosted the Southern Porch news group. These virtual venues featured book reviews, author interviews, calendar of writer events, and writing resources. Joyce was herself a published author with essays featured in literary journals and anthologies. Several of her author interviews were republished in the reader guide edition of southern novels. Joyce spoke on book marketing and Southern Scribe at several writer’s conventions. As an active volunteer and member of her community, Joyce was chosen as a participant in the Leadership Evans program and became its president the second year. In Evans County’s 75th anniversary, she was curator of the Evans County Museum for the celebration. Over the years she served on the Evans County Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, the Evans County Planning Commission, the City of Claxton Planning Commission, and the City of Claxton Zoning Board. Joyce was in the Red Cross and a past president of United Way. In her latter days Joyce expressed deep appreciation for her family and many friends who contributed to her full and wonderful life. She will be fondly remembered for her love of whimsy and life. Surviving are her sister, Daryl Ruth Dixon; a brother, Robert Sane Dixon, both of Claxton, Georgia; and many cousins; treasured friends, Geri Wasdin, Donna NeSmith, Gregg Clark, Connie Cavender, Vyvyan Lynn, and Janet Hull. Her final years were enriched by caregivers Aldonia Hagan, Pamala Cosper, Karen Strickland, Beverly Hines, Rena Hamilton, and Carrissa Boggs. Visitation will be held July 10, 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. at Claxton First Church Funeral services will be heldJuly 10, 2:00 p.m. at Claxton First Church Burial will be in Brewton Cemetery. Honorary pallbearers will be the classes of 1975. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Arts and Cultural Authority of Claxton and Evans County, P.O. Box 1, Claxton, Ga. 30417; Claxton First Church, P.O. Box 546, Claxton, Ga. 30417; or the charity of choice. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.