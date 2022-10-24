Joyce Green, 90, was called home to her final resting place on October 20. She passed peacefully in her sleep, after living a full and loving life. She was born May 6, 1932 in Glascock County, Georgia but lived most of her life in Claxton. In 1950, she married her soul mate Clyde Green and had two children, Debby and Tony. Once the kids were grown, Joyce and Clyde started their travels. They visited every state in the U.S. except Hawaii and Alaska. One thing their granddaughter Crystal loved to see was a large map at their house with push pins for all the places they went; she thought this was an amazing accomplishment. After the passing of her loving husband, Joyce began a new phase of her life. She filled her days with visiting friends, baking and going to the Curtis G. Hames Wellness Center. There, she played cards (Canasta was her favorite), led the exercises and spent time with friends. She enjoyed the camaraderie of these friends for 22 years. She was also an active member of the First Baptist Church of Claxton and the Eunice Fidelis Sunday School Class. She is best known for her baking skills at all the church functions; her coconut cakes were always a hit. Joyce Green was a kind, caring woman who was a friend to everyone. She would always help anyone in need. Words can’t begin to describe all the wonderful qualities she had, but we know she touched many lives and will be greatly missed. She is preceded in death by her parents, Jerry Ray Rabun and Rosa Lee Dixon; two brothers, William G. Rabun and Arthur G. Rabun; one sister, Geraldine Wells Smith; and her loving husband of 48 years, Daniel Cyde Green. The family would like to thank Suncoast Hospice for their excellent care in her final days. A very special thank you goes to Mellie NeSmith for helping to organize all the funeral details a state away and getting Joyce back home to Georgia. Surviving are her daughter, Debby Green McKenzie of Tampa, Fla.; son, Daniel (Tony) Green of Statesboro, Ga.; granddaughter, Crystal McKenzie of Tampa, Fla.; brother, Gene Rabun of Gibson, Ga.; and many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held Wednesday, October 26, 10m – 11 a.m., at J. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home. Funeral servicews will be held Wednesday, October 26, 11 a.m., at J. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Carlton Allen officiating, eulogy by Janet Douglas and music by Ed Bradley. Burial will be in Evergreen Baptist Church Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Joyce’s nephews. In lieu of flowers, the family would like to welcome donations to the Brett Boyer Foundation, (www.thebrettboyerfoundation.org); and the First Baptist Church of Claxton, P.O. Box 607, Claxton, Ga. 30417 (www.firstbaptistclaxton.com); as both of these causes were near and dear to her heart. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.