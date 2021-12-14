Joyce Miles Kelly, 77, passed away on December 13, with family by her side at Camelia Gardens under the care of Bethany Hospice. Joyce was a member of Tillman Baptist Church of Tillman, S.C. Joyce is preceded in death by her husband, Melburn Kelly, Sr.; parents, James and Katherine Miles; sisters, Mildred Rivers and Melba (Robert) Sauls, all of South Carolina; brothers, James and Wilton Miles; and nephew, Scott Miles of South Carolina. Joyce is survived by her three sons, Mel Kelly, Jr. (Gayla) of Claxton, Michael Kelly (Janet) of Columbia, S.C., Patrick Kelly (Kristi) of Guyton, Ga.; grandchildren, Christopher Kelly (Samantha) and Hayley Ward (Cody) of Statesboro, Kathryn Kelly of Guyton and Wyatt Kelly of Columbia, S.C.; great-grandchildren, Reagan Bond, Grace Ward and Grant Ward of Statesboro; sisters-in-law, Betty Miles and Vera Miles of Ridgeland, S.C.; brother-in-law, Robert Rivers of Hannahan, S.C.; several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held Wednesday, December 15 at Sauls Funeral Home, Ridgeland, S.C., from 5-7 p.m. Graveside services will be held Thursday, Dec. 16, at Low Country Memorial Gardens, Bluffton, S.C ., at 11 a.m. Arrangements were by Sauls Funeral Home of Ridgeland and Bluffton, S.C.