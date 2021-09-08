Joyce Waters Daniel, 90, passed away September 5 under the care of Bethany Hospice. She was a member of Bay Branch Primitive Baptist Church. After retirement from Claxton Bakery, she enjoyed reading and caring for her lawn. Joyce was preceded in death by her husband, Billy Daniel. Surviving are her daughters, Becky (Wally) Hill and Trisha (Eddie) Bradley; sons, Bill and Bob (Lisa) Daniel; five grandchildren, Eric (Mell) Hill, Scott Holland, Alex (Maggie) Daniel, Stephen (Niloo) Daniel, Justin Daniel and Jenny (Rob) Cowhig; six great-grandchildren, Amelia, Eleanor, Daniel and Colleen Cowhig, Emma and Jacob Hill; sister-in-law, Joy Daniel Tippins. Social distancing will be observed during the visitation and service due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Masks must be worn. Funeral services will be held Saturday, September 11, at 11 a.m. at Bay Branch Church Cemetery, with Eld. Tommy McGee officiating. Burial will be in Bay Branch Church Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Eric Hill, Scott Holland, Alex Daniel, Stephen Daniel, Justin Daniel and Rob Cowhig. Remembrances may be made to Bay Branch Church Cemetery Fund, P.O. Box 867, Claxton, Ga. 30417 Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.