Judge Cheney to resign from Atlantic Circuit

Mickey Peace, Enterprise Publisher

Atlantic Judicial Circuit Superior Court Judge Glen A. Cheney has notified Governor Brian P. Kemp of his resignation to become effective March 1, 2026.

Cheney was first appointed to the Atlantic Circuit Judgeship on Feb. 16, 2016, by then Governor Nathan Deal. He was then elected, unopposed, to full four-year terms in 2018 and 2022.

