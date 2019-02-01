Judy Haeger, wife of John Haeger, died peacefully on January 2. Born in Claxton in 1954, she moved to Savannah after high school and worked there as an office manager for Georgia Legal Services Program as well as in Statesboro and Gainesville. She excelled at word games and more so at organizing family celebrations, especially in orchestrating a good Christmas for all. Her modest upbringing gave her a concern for the less fortunate. Judy is survived by John, her husband of 22 years; a brother, Lenwood Eason of Glennville; three sisters, LaVerne Hunt, LaJuan and Faye Eason, of Claxton; two sons, Charles and Thomas; her son-in-law, Alberto Ramos of Decatur and Stone Mountain; two step-daughters, Kristin Haeger and Lindsey Torre; a daughter-in-law, Katharine Northcutt; a son-in-law, Lisandro Torre; four grandchildren, Thomas Earl, Kylie, Madden and Jase Bacot. A memorial service and interment was held at Christ Church, Norcross, on January 26. A celebration of life will be held in her hometown, Claxton, on February 9. Judy’s family expresses appreciation for efforts of the greater Atlanta medical community over a number of years. Remembrances may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, P.O. Box 50, Memphis, Tenn. 38101. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.