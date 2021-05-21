Judy Marie Strickland, 73, passed away May 21 at Memorial Health in Savannah. The Chatham County native was a member of Antioch Baptist Church and retired from Rotary Corporation. Surviving are her son, Brian Hendrix of Statesboro; sisters, Shelba Sikes of Savannah, Shirley Hearn of Claxton, Carolyn Horton of Savannah and Benita Owens of Ridgeland, S.C.; a granddaughter, Alyssa Hendrix and companion, Gene Burkhalter. Social distancing will be observed during the visitation and funeral due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Masks are required. Visitation will be Wednesday, May 26, from – 2 p.m., at J. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home. A memorial service will be held Wednesday, May 26, starting at 2 p.m. at J. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home with Bro. Liston Wainright officiating. Burial will be in Antioch Cemetery. Remembrances may be made to Antioch Cemetery Fund, 1482 Deer Run Circle, Claxton, Ga. 30417. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.