Judy Morris Futch, 77, passed away March 15, 2023 at Memorial Health in Savannah, Georgia. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church for 66 years, that later became Claxton First Church where she became a charter member. Judy graduated from Claxton High School in 1963 with the love of her life, Rabon Futch, and a year later, they married. Together, they owned and operated Futch’s Fried Chicken in Claxton for more than 18 years. Judy worked at NeSmith Chevrolet in Claxton, and after many years, she retired. She was an athletic booster for Pinewood Christian Academy and provided many meals for the athletic teams through Futch’s Fried Chicken. She was a member of the Martha Washington Order of the Eastern Star Chapter #300 and a member of the Claxton Mother’s Club. Judy had a love for Tattnall Camp Meetings, and never missed a meeting from the time she was 11 years old. She was a life-long Atlanta Falcons Fan and had season tickets for nine years. She was sincerely sociable and never met a stranger. After retirement, she enjoyed cooking and baking with her grandchildren. Her greatest love was her family. Judy was preceded in death by her parents, Grady H. and Corene C. Hendrix; husband of 58 years, Rabon Futch; and nephew, Jason Hendrix. Surviving are her son, Kerry (Cindy) Futch of Metter, Ga.; daughter, Terri (Adrian) Blocker of Glennville, Ga.; and brother Mike (Libby) Hendrix; seven grandchildren, Tori Blocker (Logan Williams), Dan Blocker, Drew Blocker, Molly Futch, Cayla (Wesley) Griffis, Katie Futch (Adam Herring), and Ellah Coursey; and one great-grandchild, Kennedy Griffis. Visitation will be held Sunday, March 19, 1 – 3 p.m. at Claxton First Church. Funeral services will be held Sunday, March 19, 3 p.m., at Claxton First Church. Burial will be in Brewton Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Paul Coley, Marshall Smith, Tim Bland, Tracy Butler, Steve Gordon and Kevin Hendrix. Honorary pallbearers will be the CHS class of 1963. Remembrances may be sent to Brewton Cemetery, P.O. Box 978, Claxton, Ga. 30417; Claxton First Church, P.O. Box 546, Claxton, Ga. 30417; or The Tattnall Campground, c/o Paula Todd, 2948 Jennie Station Road, Claxton, Ga. 30417. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.