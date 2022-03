Julia Hethcox was crowned 2022 Miss Pinewood Christian Academy (PCA) on the evening of March 26, 2022. Hethcox, a junior, is the 16-year-old daughter of Chad and Angel Hethcox of Claxton.

Hethcox was crowned by the 2021 Miss PCA Cadence Lynn.

