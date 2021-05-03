Julyn Lester Waters, 73, passed away at Community Hospice in Vidalia, Ga. He was a native of Evans County all of his life and was of Baptist Faith. Lester worked at Georgia Pacific for a number of years and retired from Evans County Road Department. He was preceded in death by his parents, James Raleigh (Dick) Waters and Melrose Todd Waters; brother, Harvey Waters. Surviving are his wife, Laura Strickland Waters; sons, James (Cynthia) Waters of Register, Ga. and Michael (Carla) Waters of Glennville, Ga.; daughter, Melissa Waters of Claxton; step-daughter, Avis (Michael) Peek of Lyons, Ga.; brother, Lewis (Dianne) Waters of Claxton; sister, Ann Oliver of Hagan; eight grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be Monday, May 3, from 2 – 3 p.m. at Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Monday, May 3, at 3 p.m. at Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be in Harmony United Methodist Church Cemetery. Remembrances may be made to Community Hospice, 904 Mt. Vernon Rd., Vidalia, Ga. 30474 Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.