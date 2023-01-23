June Driggers Yarbrough, 58, passed away January 21, 2023 after a long, hard battle. She worked at Altamaha Pest Control as the office manager for many years. June loved attending church at First Baptist Church in Claxton where she was an active member. She also enjoyed the beach, animals and birds. She was a loving wife, mother and Nanny. She never met a stranger; many people knew her as “June” but even more referred to her as “Nanny”. She loved her grandchildren and dog, Chloe more than life. She enjoyed spending time with them and spoiling them rotten. June always had a positive outlook and was constantly smiling. June was preceded in death by her parents, John Walt Driggers and Mary Sue Gibson. Surviving are her husband, Talmadge Yarbrough of the Hillview Community; sons, Shannon Yarbrough (Jennifer Crosby) of Glennville, Ga. and Shawn Yarbrough (Ginny) of the Hillview Community; grandchildren, Cheyanne (Cody) Smith, Jenna Yarbrough, Trista Yarbrough, Colton Yarbrough and Elsie Yarbrough; great-grandchildren, Casidy and Connor Smith; sisters, Denise Moore of Reidsville, Ga., Rhonda (John) Horel of Daisy, Ga. and Pamela Nehr of Sevierville, Tenn.; brother, Joe (Stevie) Gibson of Cobbtown, Ga.; as well as several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held Monday, January, 23, 4 – 6 p.m., at J. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, January 24, 11 a.m., at First Baptist Church. Burial will be in Brewton Cemetery. Pallbearers will be the deacons of First Baptist Church. Remembrances may be made to First Baptist Church of Claxton, PO Box 607, Claxton, Ga. 30417; Brewton Cemetery, PO Box 978, Claxton, Ga. 30417; Evans County C.A.R.E.S., PO Box 186, Claxton, Ga. 30417. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.