Juneteenth Celebration in Evans County; parade Saturday, June 18

The Evans County Juneteenth Observance Committee will observe the historical event on Saturday, June 18 with a festival and parade.

The parade is set to begin at 11 a.m., beginning on Martin Luther King Blvd, will turn right on to Duval Street, right on to U.S. Hwy. 280, right on to Church Street and end at the Evans County Community Center. A festival will follow at that location….

For more of this story pick up a copy of this week’s edition of The Claxton Enterprise. You can also subscribe today by calling us at 912-739-2132.