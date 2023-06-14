‘Juneteenth’ Parade, local observance slated Saturday

The Juneteenth parade will be held this upcoming Saturday, June 17 at noon. The parade route begins at Bacon Ford Park with a lineup at MLK Drive. From there, the parade will take a right on Hwy. 301 South, a right onto Hwy. 280 West, a right onto Church Street, a left onto Boggs Street, and finishing on Hwy. 129.

A “Talent Time” show will immediately follow the parade at the front grounds of the Evans County Community Center. Later in the evening, a Longhorn Corral Dance will be held at 7 p.m. with a $15 entry fee in the Evans County Community Center Cafetorium.