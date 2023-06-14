‘Juneteenth’ Parade, local observance slated Saturday

Evans County Afro-American Society is pleased to announce this year’s Juneteenth celebration. This year’s theme nationally is “Wave of Freedom,” with a local theme of “Freedom for All Not Some.” The Juneteenth observance committee invites the public to celebrate and take part in planned events.
The Juneteenth parade will be held this upcoming Saturday, June 17 at noon. The parade route begins at Bacon Ford Park with a lineup at MLK Drive. From there, the parade will take a right on Hwy. 301 South, a right onto Hwy. 280 West, a right onto Church Street, a left onto Boggs Street, and finishing on Hwy. 129.
A “Talent Time” show will immediately follow the parade at the front grounds of the Evans County Community Center. Later in the evening, a Longhorn Corral Dance will be held at 7 p.m. with a $15 entry fee in the Evans County Community Center Cafetorium.