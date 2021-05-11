Justin Aaron Durrence was called home to be with his Savior on Sunday evening, April 25, at the age of 30. He was born in Monteray, Calif. on June 16, 1989. He resided in Waynesville, Ga. He was a devoted and loving father to his daughter and loved spending time with friends and family. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Gary James Sapp and Jerry and Carolyn Durrence. He is survived by his mother, Patrice Lands Harrel; step-father, John Harrel; father, Jason Durrence; young daughter, Jazlyn Durrence; brother, Jason Alec Durrence, II; three half-siblings, Kristi, Savanah and Dylon; his girlfriend, Ginger McCarthy; maternal grandmother, Dorothy Lynn Sapp; many aunts, uncles and cousins. Over 150 people gathered on Saturday, May 1, at the home of his grandmother, Dorothy Sapp, to celebrate his life. Family and friends celebrated with singing, poem reading, reading of the Bible, praying and plenty of food and fellowship, just the way Aaron would have wanted it. The family would like to thank everyone that attended the Celebration of Life, for those that loaned and set up tables, chairs and tents, and those that prepared and brought food. Thank you for all that made it a special day. Thank you for the prayers for the family and for those that donated money to help give Aaron the Celebration of Life that he deserved. We appreciate every one of you for all that you did.