K-9 dog joins the Claxton Police Department

The Claxton Police Department is training a K-9 dog, along with its handler, Officer Rhiannon Cason, to search for narcotics. The dog is a 4-year-old Belgian Malinois named Ragnar.

The dog, which was donated by the Reidsville Police Department, is already certified to search for narcotics, said Dale Kirkland, Chief of Police for the Claxton Police Department. The next step is to train the dog and Cason as a team.

“It’s going to help combat the drug problem here,” Kirkland said. “In the city, we do have a drug problem, and it’s going to help us locate narcotics.”

By Blakeley Bartee, Intern