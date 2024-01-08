Katherine Marie Harn, 67, passed away on January 7, 2024. She was born in Sebring, Florida, and briefly lived in Long County, Georgia, until her family moved to Claxton in the late 1960s. Katherine graduated from Claxton High School in 1974 and attended Swainsboro Technical College. She was a certified nurse and lovingly pursued her career as a caregiver. She displayed her faith at Faith Baptist Church in Daisy, Georgia, where her husband, Durrell Harn, baptized her in 1980. Katherine loved The Lord, her patients, friends, and most of all, her family. She was preceded in death by her parents, William Robert and Pauline Johns Jones; and two sisters, Jessie Mae Phillips and Martha Grace Rowland. Surviving are her husband of 51 years, Durrell Harn of Claxton, Ga.; three daughters, Candi (Jackie) Cope, Star (Andre) Harris and Jamie Driggers, all of Claxton, Ga.; two brothers, David (Kathleen) Jones and Alvin Dale (Janet) Jones, all of Claxton, Ga.; three sisters, Sandra Barrow, Judy Cribbs and Annette Hodges, all of Claxton, Ga.; seven grandchildren, Johnathon Cope, Thomas Driggers, Jr., Zephan Driggers, Kyley Driggers, Hannah Cope, Ariel Driggers and Skye Harris; great-grandchildren, Braylee Tulp, Thomas “Trey” Driggers III, Skylar Driggers, Ireland Beasley and Beau Driggers; several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held Tuesday, January 9, 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, January 10, 2:00 p.m. in Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be in Brewton Cemetery. Remembrances may be made to Brewton Cemetery, P.O. Box 978, Claxton, Ga. 30417. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.