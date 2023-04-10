Katherine Todd Keippel, 69, passed away April 8, 2023 at her home following an extended illness. She was known for her love and care of her ‘fur babies’, she was also a wonderful cook and truly enjoyed gardening. She was also an avid fan of watching her favorite Westerns. She was preceded in death by her parents, J.H. and Bertha Todd; two sisters, Susan Todd and Alicia Todd Griffin; one brother, Johnny Todd, all of Claxton. Surviving are one sister, Wanda Morgan of Claxton; daughter, Cara Beatty of Marietta, Ga; two granddaughters, Railyn Beatty and Raina Strickland, both of Marietta, Ga; nieces and nephews, Brittany Morgan, Randy Morgan, Jason (Ashley) Morgan, John Todd of Claxton. Stephanie Trait, Mandy Cabrera and Todd Lane of South Carolina. Graveside services will be held Tuesday, April 11, 11 a.m. at Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery. Burial will be in Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery. Remembrances may be made to Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery Fund. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.