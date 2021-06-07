Kathleen Kicklighter ‘Kitty’ Plyler, 92, passed away at her home on June 5 surrounded by her family. Kitty was a beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and aunt. In her earlier years, she was known as “the card lady”, never missing an opportunity to remember friends and neighbors on birthdays, special occasions, or times of sickness or sorrow. A Tattnall County native, Kitty married and moved to Claxton to start her family. She was employed as Accounting Supervisor in the Finance Department at Ft. Stewart, where she retired after 31 years. Kitty then began a short career as Clerk of Evans County Probate Court, during which time she also served as Evans County Law Librarian. Kitty was a devout Christian woman, always sharing her time and God given talents with her church and community. As a member of Bellville United Methodist Church, her love of music was evident as she served as Choir Director for 28 years. Her community service included holding the office of President of the Evans Memorial Hospital Ladies Auxiliary (also known as “Pink Ladies”) for many years. Kitty was also a member of the Bellville Lions Club and the Evans County Cares organization, where she served on the Board of Directors and was very active in all “Cares” activities. Kitty was preceded in death by her husband, D.B. Plyler, Jr. of Claxton; her parents, Danny and Carrie Kicklighter of Glennville; sister, Maridean K. Simmons and brother, Danny ‘Brother’ Kicklighter, Jr. of Glennville. She is survived by four daughters, Patsy Plyler, Patricia (Darry) Anderson, Paula (Mike) Todd and Kathy (Carroll) Hendrix; one son, Ken Plyler (Lindsay), all of Claxton; 11 grandchildren, Mandy Bell, Stephen (Amanda) Bell, Andy (Laura) Todd, Clay (Julie) Todd, Madolyn Hendrix, Miles Hendrix, Kiley (Phillip) Hall, Coy (Macy) Halter, Brandon (Kristina) Jones, Audrey Durrence and Will Hendrix; nine great-grandchildren, Brayden Bell, Gabe Bell, Leighton Hall, Colt Todd, Ryleigh Todd, Sam Todd, Dayton Reddish, Tate Halter and Landon Jones; and several nieces and nephews. Social distancing will be observed during the visitation and funeral due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Masks are required. Services will be held on Wednesday, June 9, at the J. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home in Claxton. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m., with funeral services to follow at 11 a.m. Rev. Brian Litch and Rev. John Nunes will officiate the service. Burial will be at Brewton Cemetery in Hagan Ga. Pallbearers are grandsons, Stephen Bell, Andy Todd, Clay Todd, Miles Hendrix, Brandon Jones and grandson-in-law, Phillip Hall. Honorary Pallbearers are the Bellville Lions Club and EMH Auxiliary Pink Ladies. Remembrances may be made to Evans County Cares, P.O. Box 667, Claxton Ga 30417. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.