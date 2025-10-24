Kathryn Cheryl Sharpe of Claxton, a beloved member of her community and an embodiment of strength and love, passed away on October 22, 2025. She was a devoted wife, and friend whose presence brightened the lives of those around her. Kathryn dedicated nearly 30 years of her life to her career as a massage therapist, a vocation that allowed her to nurture and heal others. Prior to this, she spent 12 years as a thoroughbred jockey, showcasing her fearless spirit and love for horses. Her vibrant personality shone through in every facet of her life, reflecting a deep passion for the Lord, whom she loved with all her heart. Kathryn was not only a professional but also a woman of many interests and hobbies. She held a special affinity for the great outdoors, often finding solace and joy at Driftwood Beach on Jekyll Island, where she loved to watch the sunrise and sunset. An outgoing individual, she embraced life with open arms, channeling her energy into playing drums, photography, and caring for her beloved animals. Her dedication extended beyond her personal interests to her commitment to her faith. Kathryn served at Pine Grove Baptist Church, where she diligently taught Bible study to third and fourth grade girls, instilling values of love and kindness in the next generation. She is survived by her husband, Mark Allen Sharpe; her mother, Wanda Martin Guyett; and her step-brother, George Guyett. Kathryn was predeceased by her father, Cleve Edwards Sands;and her step-father, Wade Guyett. Kathryn Cheryl Sharpe leaves behind a legacy of love, kindness, and unwavering faith, forever cherished in the hearts of all who had the privilege of knowing her. Visitation will be held Monday, October 27, at 12:00 p.m. at Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Monday, October 27, at 2:00 p.m. at Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be in DeLoach Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery. Remembrances may be made to Delight in the Lord Ministries, P.O. Box 183, Brooklet, Ga. 30415 Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.