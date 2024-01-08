Kathryn Hendrix Jarriel, of Collins, Georgia, died Tuesday, January 2, 2024, with her children and family by her side. Kathryn was born in Manassas, Georgia, on February 13, 1939. Early in life, Kathryn worked hard helping raise her brothers and caring for the home. Once she left home, she lived all over the east coast, including Newfoundland, Hampton, Virginia, and Homestead, Florida, before settling back in South Georgia. Kathryn raised four children and was a farm wife who worked side by side with her husband, Pete, in the tobacco fields and barns. Once the kids were grown and Kathryn turned 60, she started looking forward to the day in late summer when the barns were empty so she could go on vacation. Kathryn loved to travel. She traveled extensively by car, plane, and ship with both family and friends. She enjoyed dining in nice restaurants, going to concerts, and hanging out at out-of-the-way watering holes. She was always ready for a road trip around the block or around the country. From Yellowstone and Key West, Nashville and St. Maarten, to Blue Mountain Beach and Maui, Kathryn left her mark. She was young at heart and always loved a party. She never looked or acted her age. She was always happy when she was on a cruise ship, sitting at the Texas Hold ‘Em table, chatting with strangers while having a cocktail and winning a little money. KK loved flowers and keeping her yard colorful. She loved shopping, especially for costume jewelry or anything on sale. She was a fantastic cook and loved to cook and bake for those she loved. KK was happiest when she was with her family, especially her children and grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Kinyard (Pete) Jarriel; parents, Wilton and Evelyn Wrenn Hendrix; and brothers, Harold (Buddy), Glenn, Charles, and Mike Hendrix. Left to cherish her memory are her sons, Wade Collins of Collins and Kenny Jarriel of Metter; daughters, Debra (Art) Shoemaker of Lexington, S.C., and Angel (Brandt) Herndon of Savannah; her brother, Earl (Gail) Hendrix of Daisy; her sisters-in-law, Chrissy Hendrix, Janice (Mitchell) Edenfield, Nancy Doyle, and Charlotte Akins; her grandchildren, Ashley (Adam) Kendall, Philip Collins, AJ Shoemaker, Jonathan Collins, Caroline Shoemaker, and Ava Herndon; great-grandchildren, Greyson Kendall, Logan Kendall, Gannon Shoemaker, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Visitation was held Friday, January 5, at Kennedy Funeral Homes, Hooks Chapel, in Metter, Georgia, from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m., with funeral services following at 1:30 p.m. Burial will follow at Cedar Creek Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery. Kathryn would love for everyone to wear bright colors. Kennedy Funeral Homes, Hooks Chapel is in charge of arrangements.