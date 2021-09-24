Kathryn ‘Kathy’ Joan Crosby, 53, passed away September 21 under the care of Augusta Medical Center. She lived in Evans County most of her life. She graduated from Claxton High School and Brewton Parker College with a degree in early childhood education. She taught in Jenkins County before retiring. She was a member of the First Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ted and Joan Wren; and granddaughter, Addison Yarbrough. Surviving are her husband, David Crosby of Claxton; son, Nathan Wren of Claxton daughters, Tonya (James) Cox of Claxton and Jessica (Matthew) Callaway of Augusta, Ga.; brother, Philip Wren of Denver, Co.; eight grandchildren, Mallory Sessions, Seth Cox, Micaela Cox, Megan Cox, Emily Callaway, Ella Callaway, Devin Callaway and Elizabeth Callaway; three great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services were held Friday, September 24, at Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home at 2 p.m. Remembrances may be made to the charity of your choice or Brewton Cemetery, P.O. Box 978, Claxton, Ga. 30417. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.