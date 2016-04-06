Kathryn W. (Rosa) Rushing, 76, loving wife, mother and nannie passed away November 3 at Memorial Hospital. She was a native of Bloomingdale, Ga., but lived in Evans County for most of her life. She was a member of Sikes Chapel United Methodist Church. Rosa worked for Evans Memorial Hospital a while and then become owner and operator of Little Darlings Daycare before retirement. Rosa was preceded in death by her parents, Wesley and Fannie Williams; three sisters, Dorothy Moore, Margie Fail and Edna Morgan; and a sister-in-law, Madalene Howel. Surviving are her husband of 57 years, Thomas C. Rushing of Bellville; four daughters, Cathy (Ricky) Cannon of Nevils, Tammy (Barry) Anderson of Register, Nancy (Kelly) Hopkins of Claxton and Amy (Wes) Rogers of Statesboro; one brother, Jack (Nat) Williams of Thomaston, Ga.; one sister, Helen Duvall of Locust Grove, Ga.; a sister-in-law, Jewel Bolen of Augusta, Ga.; grandchildren, Candace (Rich) Kemmerer, Carly Moody, Crystal DeLoach and Shaan Hall, Brent (Jessica) Anderson, Jessica (Brandon) Braly and Thomas (Katelyn) Satterfield; 14 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be Monday, Nov. 5, from 5-7 p.m., at J Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, Nov. 6, at 11 a.m., at Sikes Chapel United Methodist Church, with Brother Winston Beasley officiating. Burial will be in Sikes Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery. Remembrances may be made to a charity of your choice. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.