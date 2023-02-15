Kayak race coming to Canoochee in April

Once a popular event that started in the late 1970s, a Canoochee River Kayak Race is being planned for April, according to a representative of the Ogeechee Riverkeeper organization and a Georgia Southern University student who appeared before the Evans Board of Commissioners at their Feb. 7 meeting. Melanie Sparrow, Education and Outreach Coordinator for Riverkeeper and Christian Scott, a GSU senior, said the organization plans to host a kayak race on April 22, beginning at Brewton Bridge and ending at the Hwy. 301 bridge.

