Kell Long, III, 93, passed away peacefully on October 8, 2024, surrounded by his family at Northspring Senior Living in Claxton, Georgia. He was born to Kell Long, II and Viola S. Long on March 11, 1931, in Waynesboro, Pennsylvania. After making his career as a full-time Army Reservist for 33 years, he retired as a Lieutenant Colonel. Kell loved to bowl, winning many trophies and jackets through the years. He was a member of the American Legion Dexter Allen Post #90 where he served for eight years as post finance officer. He was preceded in death by his parents, Kell Long, II and Viola S. Long; sister, Sally E. Moreno; step-son-in-law, Tracy Hendrix; and great-grandson, Gage Dyches. Surviving are his loving wife of 44 years, Lyneye Burroughs Long; three children, John (Teresa) Long, Kellie E. (Charles) Bennett, Kristie J. (Dennis) Fraga; three step-children, Jade (Andy) Hendrix, Donna (Pat) Dubberly, and Traci Hendrix; 15 grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, 12 great-great- grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held Friday, October 11, 6:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home. A private family burial will be held. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.