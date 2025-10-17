Kelly Slater was born March 25, 1955 to Roosevelt “Hooky” Slater and Naomi Slater of Claxton, Ga. Kelly grew up in and attended Evans County public schools. He attended Green Cypress Missionary Baptist Church in his youth He passed from this life on Septmeber 15, 2025. He was preceded in death by his father, Roosevelt “Hooky” Slater; siblings, Sandra D. Slater, Keywana Slater, Erma Jean Slater, and Grady Slater; and a daughter, Yolanda Byd. He leaves to cherish his memory, his mother, Mrs. Naomi Slater of Claxton; siblings, Charles Slater of Tampa, Fla., Roosevelt (Patricia) Slater of Claxton, Iomia Slater of Statesboro; a special niece, Jawana Slater of Claxton; his children, Tamili (Mitchell) Lawson of Claxton, Sheronda (Derrick Robinson) Slater of Claxton, Lakeisha Byrd (Tony Reese) of Statesboro, Lateisha (Laton) Jenkins of Savannah; 18 grandchildren, 25-great grandchildren, and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and friends. Funeral services were held Saturday, Sept, 27, 11:00 a.m., at Green Cypress Missionary Baptist Church with Minister Larry Byrd officiating. Pallbearers were Rodney Holland, Tyson Lawson, Johnny McKeiver, III, R’Drevous Lawson, Oswana Lawson, and Lamar Adams. Harper’s Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.