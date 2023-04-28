Kenneth Jerrell NeSmith, 83, passed away April 27, 2023 at Ogeechee Area Hospice in Statesboro, Georgia. He was a native and a member of Sikes Chapel United Methodist Church. Jerrell enjoyed farming in his early years. Later in life he enjoyed rocking on the porch and cutting his grass. He was an avid wrestling fan who did not miss a Friday night episode. He also loved fast cars and was willing to race anyone that was up to the challenge. He loved his family and friends in his own way. He would certainly let you know where you stood with him. He was preceded in death by his parents, Willie Lannie and Cassie Sikes NeSmith; wife, Clara NeSmith; sisters, Beverly Brown and Willette NeSmith; brother, Donnie NeSmith. Surviving are his daughter and son-in-law, Amy and Tanner Page of Claxton; grandchildren, Pearson Page and Tad Page; several nieces and nephews Visitation will be held Sunday, April 30, 1 – 2 p.m. at Sikes Chapel United Methodist Church. Funeral services will be held Sunday, April 30, 2 p.m. at Sikes Chapel United Methodist Church. Burial will be in Sikes Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Danny Brown, Tony Brown, Wayne Massey, Wrence Beasley, Del Beasley and John Beasley Remembrances may be made to Sikes Chapel Cemetery Fund, P.O. Box 980, Claxton, Ga. 30417 or Ogeechee Area Hospice, 200 Donehoo St., Statesboro, Ga. 30458 Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.