Kenneth M. Acker passed away peacefully at home in Claxton, Ga. on Saturday, July 8, 2023. His wife of 43 years, Debby was with him until his final moments. Ken was born in Toledo, Ohio on July 19, 1955, to his parents, Joseph and Lucy Acker. A retired successful business owner, Ken was an avid fisherman and outdoorsman. His black labs were constant companions throughout his adventures. Ken was a member of Eastside Baptist Church and is preceded in death by his father. He is survived by his wife; his mother, Lucy Acker of Washington State; sons, J. (Clarame) Ackers of Claxton and Nicholas (Heidi) Ackers of Montana; brother, William (Mary) Acker of Washington State and his sister, Anne; grandchildren, Lucy, Bruce, Amos. A Celebration of Life will be held at 6:30 p.m., on Thursday, August 3, at Eastside Baptist Church, 108 S. Peters St., Claxton, Ga. 30417 with Dr. Matt Brady officiating. In condolences, instead of flowers, the family requests that a tree be planted in Ken’s memory if anyone desires to do so. Low Country Cremation and Burial is serving the Acker family.