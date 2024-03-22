Kenneth Morgan Prosser, 84, passed away in Kingman, Arizona on March 17, 2024, surrounded by his loving family. Ken was born in Junction City, Georgia to James and Lillie Mae Prosser. He grew up in High Point, North Carolina, the youngest of six siblings. With a passion for sports, he grew up to be an exceptional athlete in high school with varsity letters in every sport and earning a basketball scholarship to High Point College. After leaving college, Ken joined the United States Army and was deployed to South Korea. Through his training and competition, he earned the honor of being the best athlete in his Army division. With the passing of his Father in 1960, Ken’s enlistment was cut short to come home to help care for his mother. After a cross country bus trip home, Ken learned that his mother had already left to stay with family in Georgia. With no car and little money, Ken hitchhiked from North Carolina to Savannah, Georgia to reunite with his mother and sister, Bessie Mae. While attending the Church of God with his family, he met Peggy Oliver who was also visiting Savannah. They fell in love and were married on July 21, 1961. Ken and Peggy established roots in Savannah, starting a family that would include Michael, Susan, and Leigh. Ken began a 30-year career with the Life of Georgia Insurance Co. Ken enjoyed singing in the choir at DeRenne Church of God, following the Braves and attending to his family. After retirement, Ken and Peggy pursued their passion for going to garage sales, which led to selling used books at Keller’s Flea Market, known as The Bookman. For years, people would come from far and wide to peruse the stacks and share a laugh. He was preceded in passing by his beloved wife, Peggy; his parents, James and Lillie Mae Prosser; siblings, Bessie Mae Rhoden, Leonard Prosser, Jordan Prosser, Lawrence Prosser, and Bill Prosser. Ken is survived by his children, Michael (Beth) Prosser of Newnan, Ga., Susan (Ron) Fowler of Gastonia N.C., and Leigh (Levi) Pitts of Kingman, Arizona; his seven grandchildren, Leslie, Aaron, Weslie, Tristen, Seth, Emily and Evan; six great-grandchildren, Luckie, Kaeson, Kaleb, Klayton, Kamerin and Grayson. Visitation will be held Monday, April 1, 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. at Melle NeSmith Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Monday, April 1, 1:00 p.m. at Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home Chaple. Burial will be in Brewton Cemetery. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.