Kenneth Newman Johnson, age 56, passed away on Sunday, June 15, 2025, at Memorial Health in Savannah. He was born in Savannah on February 2, 1969, to Harold R. and Jacqueline Benn Johnson. He grew up in Rincon and after college he made Claxton his home. Kenneth was a graduate of Effingham County High School and furthered his education at the University of Georgia, laying the foundation for a fruitful career in land surveying. He dedicated many years of his professional life to Glisson Land Surveying, where his expertise and commitment were greatly valued. Kenneth’s contributions extended beyond his work; he was proud to serve as a volunteer firefighter with the Daisy Fire Department, showcasing his unwavering dedication to the safety and well-being of his community. His life was marked by a deep sense of responsibility and a spirit of service that inspired those around him. In his leisure time, Kenneth found joy in various hobbies that reflected his love for the outdoors. He enjoyed fishing and crabbing, finding peace in nature’s embrace. Additionally, his skill in woodworking allowed him to create beautiful pieces that many fondly admired. Kenneth was also known for his culinary talents, often bringing people together with his delicious cooking. Kenneth was of the Baptist faith and is preceded in death by his parents and his brothers, Charlie and Hal Johnson. He is survived by his children, Madison Johnson, Brady Johnson, and Savannah Johnson, all of Glennville; his sister and brother-in-law, Marguerite and Aaron Gilstrap of Rincon; and the mother of his children, Karen Roberts of Glennville. The family received friends at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 19 Funeral services followed at 11:00 a.m. from the chapel of the Glennville Funeral Home. Reverend Steve Miller and Mr. Mark Glisson officiated the service. Memorials may be given to the charity of the donor’s choice. Glennville Funeral Home had the honor to serve the Johnson family.