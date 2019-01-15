Kenneth “Odell” Rogers, passed away on Monday, Jan. 14 at Ogeechee Area Hospice in Statesboro. He had previously been a resident of “The Journey” at Griffin House in Claxton. Odell was born on September 30, 1928 and recently celebrated his 90th birthday. Odell was born and raised in Evans County, Claxton, Ga He proudly served in the U.S. Navy for two years after graduating from Claxton High School. He was an active member of Bull Creek Baptist Church, where he was a Deacon for over 30 years. He also served as the Cemetery Supervisor and faithfully maintained Bull Creek’s cemetery for many years. Odell and his beloved wife, Anne, moved to California after they married. He attended trade school, where he was trained in the floor covering business, installing carpet, tile and counter tops. Odell and his family lived in California for 13 years before moving back to Claxton. He also served as a part-time police officer in Claxton for a few years. He treasured his “honorary deputy” badge, which he proudly kept in his wallet. Odell retired from the City of Claxton in 1993 where he worked with the natural gas department Odell loved God, his family, hunting, fishing and his garden. He enjoyed the outdoors and was always willing to share his “catch” and/or his vegetables with friends and neighbors. He was a charter member of the Evans County Wildlife Club and an active member for over 50 years. He loved the Wildlife Club and served as president and Grand Marshal of the Rattlesnake Roundup Parade. His wit and humor brought smiles and laughter to all who knew him. Odell was preceded in death by his wife, Anne Odom Rogers; his parents, James Kelly Rogers and Fannie DeLoach Rogers;, and seven siblings. Surviving his daughters, Joy and Tom Pinckard of Claxton, Janet Byrd of Claxton and Jill and Jim Pittman of Metter; grandchildren, Becky and Josh Havener of Jackson, Ga., Jordan and James Pittman of Metter, Casey and Cierra Pinckard of Claxton; great-grandchildren, Hallie and Adisyn Havener, Dawson Pinckard, Ruby Pinckard and Titan Massey; a sister-in-law, Christine Odom; several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be Wednesday, Jan. 16, from 5-7 p.m., at J. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Thursday, Jan.y 17, at 11 a.m., at J. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be in Bull Creek Baptist Church Cemetery. Remembrances may be sent to Ogeechee Area Hospice, 200 Donehoo St., Statesboro, Ga. 30458; or Evans County Wildlife Club, 501 Cedar Ave., Claxton, Ga. 30417. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.