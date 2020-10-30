Kenny Cannon, 60, passed away October 27 at Emory Healthcare in Atlanta. The Evans County native was of Baptist faith. He was a mechanic, loved NASCAR racing and fishing. Also, he was a wonderful father and grandfather. Surviving are his father, Julian Cannon and mother, Laverne Cannon of Baxley; one son, Kenny (Amy) Cannon of Cobbtown; one daughter, Canda (Shane) Arnold of Claxton; three grandchildren, Allie Cannon, Kaedan Arnold and Kaylee Arnold; several nieces and nephews. Social distancing will be observed during the visitation and chapel service, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Masks are not required, but highly recommended. Visitation will be held Friday, October 30, from 1:30 – 3 p.m., at J. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home. Graveside services will be held Friday, October 30, at 3 p.m., at Brewton Cemetery. Burial will be in Brewton Cemetery. Remembrances may be made to Brewton Cemetery, P. O. Box 978, Claxton, Ga. 30417. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.