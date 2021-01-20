Kerry Lane Blocker, 59, of Claxton, passed away peacefully at Memorial Medical Center Monday, January 18. Kerry was a 1979 graduate of Claxton High School and a graduate of Savannah Regional Police Academy. He served many years with the Evans County Sheriff’s Department and Claxton Police Department. He was the Chief of Police with the Hagan Police Department and retired on December 13, 2014. After retirement, Kerry continued to serve the City of Hagan in other capacities. He was an avid camper and fisherman and enjoyed traveling and spending time with his family. Kerry was preceded in death by his father, Buddy Blocker; stepfather, Danny (Doc) Gibbs; and a nephew, Danny Clyde (D.C) Livingston, Jr. He is survived by his loving wife of 35 years, Donna Blocker of Claxton; daughter, Karlee (Gene) McKinnon of Claxton; mother, Sandra Gibbs of Claxton; two sisters, Kelly (Danny) Livingston of Claxton and Kim (Glenn) Brown of Reidsville; three grandchildren, Ellesyn Kate Wells and Piper Lane McKinnon of Claxton and Jayelyn McKinnon of Jacksonville, Fla.; one sister-in-law, Kimberly (Scooter) Hall of Claxton; one nephew, Dustin (Scarlett) Livingston of Shellman Bluff; two nieces, Sloane (Michael) Clark and Chelsea (Cody) Rhiner, both of Claxton; two great-nieces, Brystol Brown and Hadley Clark of Claxton; and a great-nephew Hoke Clark of Claxton. A memorial service will be held in his honor at 11 a.m., Friday, January 22, at The Roc, Eastside Baptist Church, in Claxton with Dr. Matt Brady and Elder Jimmy Haire officiating. The family will receive friends beginning one hour prior to the service. Condolences may be shared online at www.bradleybanderson.com. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, P.O. Box 98018, Washington, D.C. 20090-8018 or to a charity of your choice. Honorary pallbearers will be law enforcement officers, Mayor, Council, and employees of the City of Hagan. Low Country Cremation and Burial of Reidsville is serving the family of Kerry Lane Blocker.