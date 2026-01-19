Kevin Lloyd Strickland of Claxton, 52, a cherished son, brother, uncle, and friend, passed away on January 13, 2026, at the age of 52 in Savannah, Georgia. Kevin found immense joy in the simple pleasures of life, particularly his love for the outdoors. He often spent his time hunting and fishing, immersing himself in nature and sharing stories that could light up any room. His passion for the outdoors was only rivaled by his passion for people. He had a gift for making others feel seen and valued, creating lasting friendships along the way. He is survived by his father, Bobby Strickland; brother, Shannon (Megan) Strickland; nieces and nephews, Charlie, Emily, Betsy, and Mac Strickland. Additionally, several loving aunts, uncles, and cousins. Kevin was preceded in death by his beloved mother, Faye Strickland. As we gather to honor the life of Kevin Lloyd Strickland, we are reminded of the gift of his presence and the lasting impact he made on our lives. He will be sorely missed by all who loved him. Visitation was held January 17, 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the Union Church. Funeral services were held January 17, 11:00 a.m. at Union Church. Burial was in Union Church Cemetery. Remembrances may be made to Union Church, P.O. Box 893, Claxton, Ga. 30417 Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.